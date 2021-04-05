EtherGem 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,131.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $686,251.60 and approximately $10,131.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00054261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $395.59 or 0.00671869 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00073660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029082 BTC.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

