ETHplode (ETHPLO) Hits Market Cap of $124,854.71

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $124,854.71 and approximately $138.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,876,548 coins and its circulating supply is 43,862,447 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.