ETNA Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $904,630.00 (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One ETNA Network coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. ETNA Network has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $904,630.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

About ETNA Network

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

ETNA Network Coin Trading

