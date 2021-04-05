Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Insider Sells $1,412,360.00 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ETSY traded down $11.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $197.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,450,338. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.41. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETSY. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

