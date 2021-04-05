Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 12,903.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,753 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Etsy worth $39,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Etsy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $208.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.41. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,827 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,837. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

