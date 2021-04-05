Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.33.

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $11.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.20. 3,600,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,338. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.41.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,197 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after purchasing an additional 225,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $196,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

