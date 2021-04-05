EUNO Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $21.86 million and $58,057.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.10 or 0.00886004 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,165,432,691 coins and its circulating supply is 6,165,433,346 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.