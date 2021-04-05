Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY)’s share price shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.41. 93,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 115,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGFEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA provides retail, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe.. The company's Retail segment offers customer current accounts, savings, deposits and investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, small business banking services, and mortgages.

