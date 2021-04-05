Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.33). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($1.71) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of EB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. 14,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,504. Eventbrite has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Eventbrite by 16.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.