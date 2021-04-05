EventChain (EVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $928,132.91

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 37.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One EventChain token can now be bought for $0.0297 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $928,132.91 and approximately $29,576.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.26 or 0.00675562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00071065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00028201 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

