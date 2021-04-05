Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.78 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares in the company, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $5,144,015. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

