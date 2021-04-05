Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Shares of WIX traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $298.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,707. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.77 and its 200 day moving average is $273.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

