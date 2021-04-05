Everipedia Price Tops $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $362.27 million and $53.76 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00074730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.28 or 0.00298569 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00098423 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.02 or 0.00802865 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,096,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,996,810,087 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

