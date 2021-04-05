Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

