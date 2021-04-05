EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of EVTC opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,620,565 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

