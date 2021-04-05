EveryCoin (EVY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $741,657.81

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One EveryCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $741,657.81 and approximately $136,920.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00673975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028391 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

