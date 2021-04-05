Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,858 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Evolent Health worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Evolent Health by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

EVH stock opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

