Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €29.54 ($34.75).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Evonik Industries stock opened at €30.39 ($35.75) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.85.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

