Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

OTCMKTS:EIFZF traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.27. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.16. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $32.82.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

