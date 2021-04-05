ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6,459.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $6,459.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004854 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $686.97 or 0.01150827 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00018809 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004204 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

