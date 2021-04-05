Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,317 shares of company stock worth $11,214,343. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,708. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.99. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

