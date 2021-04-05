EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Tops $0.0750 on Exchanges

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00677593 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028557 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,223,754,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,375,446 tokens. The official message board for EXMO Coin is medium.com/exmo-official . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

