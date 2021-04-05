EXMR FDN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70,613.00 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $118,943.88 and approximately $70,613.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded 305.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00054888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019558 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.13 or 0.00675093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

EXMR FDN Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

