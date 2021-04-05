Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0677

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $34,938.50 and approximately $76.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,816.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,099.70 or 0.03569911 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00372914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $634.40 or 0.01078604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.25 or 0.00449276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.00416533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00334719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026720 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.