eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) fell 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.23 and last traded at $42.96. 16,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,187,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. William Blair downgraded eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.82 and a beta of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,719,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $3,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,003,883.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,500 shares of company stock worth $23,580,450. 40.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

