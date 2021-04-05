Expanse 1-Day Volume Tops $16,165.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $16,165.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,814.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,111.85 or 0.03590671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.72 or 0.00373582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $634.69 or 0.01079130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.24 or 0.00450972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00421276 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.45 or 0.00334017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00026468 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

