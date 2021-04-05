Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading Up 2.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)’s share price was up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.09 and last traded at $35.09. Approximately 625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

