Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Exponent posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.22 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

EXPO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,388. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter worth $65,911,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $61,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exponent by 123.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after purchasing an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

