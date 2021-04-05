Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $503,400.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 861,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,902. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
