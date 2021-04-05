Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $503,400.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 861,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,902. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $80.86 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.08.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

