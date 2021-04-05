Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Sets New 52-Week High at $136.43

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.43 and last traded at $134.85, with a volume of 645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.45.

EXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total transaction of $7,430,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

