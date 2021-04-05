extraDNA Market Capitalization Achieves $1.19 Million (XDNA)

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One extraDNA token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $307,820.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.15 or 0.99511231 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00457790 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.91 or 0.00872790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.04 or 0.00324881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00094579 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002443 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars.

