F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 258 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total transaction of $49,804.32.

On Monday, February 1st, Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $4.42 on Monday, reaching $215.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $215.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 191.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

