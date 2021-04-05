F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Boosted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.28% of F5 Networks worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 95.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 26.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 66.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,845 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,210 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,936 shares of company stock worth $3,566,073. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $213.74. 2,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.90. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $215.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

