F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.24

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.24 and last traded at $215.76, with a volume of 9980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.11.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.
The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
