F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.24

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.24 and last traded at $215.76, with a volume of 9980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.11.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.78.

The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total transaction of $54,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 444 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

