Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 153.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,391 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $298.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.