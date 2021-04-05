Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,360 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 178,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,740,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $860.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.51 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.90.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.