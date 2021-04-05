Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 178,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $48,740,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.99. The company had a trading volume of 392,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The company has a market capitalization of $874.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.51 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.