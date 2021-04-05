Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 165.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $300.30 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $158.51 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average of $270.21. The stock has a market cap of $855.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

