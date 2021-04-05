Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Increased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Facebook were worth $48,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Shares of FB stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.51 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.