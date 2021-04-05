Faceter (FACE) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $550,147.80 and $2,718.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

