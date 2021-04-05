FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $777,650.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total value of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.55. 253,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,989. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.45 and a 1 year high of $363.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.18 and a 200-day moving average of $324.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 884,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.