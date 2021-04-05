Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Fair Isaac worth $24,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $500.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $259.37 and a one year high of $530.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.78.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $112,577.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.00.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.