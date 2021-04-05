Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 19.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after buying an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,178 shares of company stock worth $20,759,124. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FICO opened at $500.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.78. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $259.37 and a 52 week high of $530.95. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

