FairCoin (FAIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, FairCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. FairCoin has a market cap of $4.21 million and $26,184.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005363 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00104736 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

