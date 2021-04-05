FansTime (FTI) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $4.94 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

About FansTime

FTI is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.