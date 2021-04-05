Fantom Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Billion (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Fantom has a market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $188.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.41 or 0.00670694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028909 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom (FTM) is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

