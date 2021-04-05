Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). Fastly posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

NYSE FSLY opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $136.50.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,557 shares of company stock valued at $20,892,219. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Fastly by 34,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

