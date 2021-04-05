FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.80% of FB Financial worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 46.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 494.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 243,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other FB Financial news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBK opened at $44.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

