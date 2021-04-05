FCA Corp TX Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

FCA Corp TX raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,235,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 177,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,618,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $102.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $102.30.

