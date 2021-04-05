Feathercoin (FTC) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Feathercoin has a market cap of $8.37 million and $33,424.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011334 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

